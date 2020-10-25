IPL 2020: BCCI announces the schedule of much-awaited playoffs

Dates of IPL 2020 playoffs and final released.

The league stage is set to end on November 3.

With only a few matches left in the league stage, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule of the much-awaited playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns in the last league game of the season on November 3 in Sharjah. The top two teams in the points table will then travel to Dubai to play the first qualifier on November 5 while the third and fourth-placed sides will face each other in Abu Dhabi the next day.

The second qualifier will be played on November 8 in Abu Dhabi while the summit clash is set to take place in Dubai on November 10.

Defending champions MI are on the course of making it to the playoffs along with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (DC).

However, there is a stiff competition for the fourth spot.

Meanwhile, the Women’s T20 Challenge will be played from November 4 to November 9 and it would take place in Sharjah. The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has announced Meghna Singh as Mansi Joshi’s replacement in Velocity.

Here is the IPL 2020 playoff schedule: