IPL 2020: BCCI announces the schedule of much-awaited playoffs

Posted On
Dates of IPL 2020 playoffs and final released (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Dates of IPL 2020 playoffs and final released.

  • The league stage is set to end on November 3.

With only a few matches left in the league stage, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule of the much-awaited playoffs.


Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns in the last league game of the season on November 3 in Sharjah. The top two teams in the points table will then travel to Dubai to play the first qualifier on November 5 while the third and fourth-placed sides will face each other in Abu Dhabi the next day.

The second qualifier will be played on November 8 in Abu Dhabi while the summit clash is set to take place in Dubai on November 10.


Defending champions MI are on the course of making it to the playoffs along with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (DC).

However, there is a stiff competition for the fourth spot.

Meanwhile, the Women’s T20 Challenge will be played from November 4 to November 9 and it would take place in Sharjah. The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has announced Meghna Singh as Mansi Joshi’s replacement in Velocity.


Here is the IPL 2020 playoff schedule:

  • November 5 – 1st Qualifier; Dubai – 7:30 PM (IST)
  • November 6 – Eliminator; Abu Dhabi – 7:30 PM (IST)
  • November 8 – 2nd Qualifier; Abu Dhabi – 7:30 PM (IST)
  • November 10 – Final; Dubai – 7:30 PM (IST)

CATEGORY: IPL

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.