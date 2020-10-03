IPL 2020: Ben Stokes set to join Rajasthan Royals squad in the UAE

Ben Stokes to arrive in Dubai tonight for IPL 2020.

Royals are currently placed fifth in the points table.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is all set to join his team Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the thirteenth edition of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Stokes will land in Dubai, where the Royals are based, on Saturday night and will immediately start his COVID-19 related process.

According to the IPL’s Covid-19 protocol, the English cricketer will undergo the mandatory six-day quarantine period. He will also have to clear three tests before joining the squad of Royals.

While speaking to ANI, sources have confirmed that Stokes would be joining the Rajasthan team after missing the first few games due to his father’s deteriorating health.

“He is coming in tonight and will immediately undergo the COVID-19 related procedures before joining the rest of the unit,” the source said.

No wonder that Stokes heading to the UAE will be a big boost for the Royals as they are really missing his presence in the middle-order. The likes of Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag have failed to fill up the boots of Stokes.

A few days back, RR mentor Shane Warne had also pointed out that Stokes would make this team one of the most well-balanced team in the competition.

“Hopefully, Stokes would play a part this year, he’s a big loss, and our thoughts are with him, but you know add Ben Stokes to the team that played the other night, and it looks a very very good side,” Warne had said.

Stokes was a part of Test series against Pakistan in August when he came to know about his father’s health and had immediately left for New Zealand.

“Stokes will leave the UK later this week and travel to New Zealand. He will miss England’s two Test matches against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday, August 13 and Friday, August 21,” the press release issued by ECB read on August 9.