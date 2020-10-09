IPL 2020: Brett Lee reacts after Ben Stokes compares Kartik Tyagi’s bowling action with former Aussie pacer

Brett Lee responds to Ben Stokes' tweet.

Stokes had compared Kartik Tyagi's bowling action with Lee.

During the 20th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Abu Dhabi, young Indian fast bowler Kartik Tyagi made his IPL debut for RR.

In the game, Tyagi bowled four overs and conceded 36 runs. He bowled eight dot balls as well. Not only this, but the 19-year-old also provided the first breakthrough to Royals when he dismissed MI opener, Quinton de Kock.

Tyagi was a vital member of the India U-19 team in the World Cup, which held earlier this year in South Africa. The right-armer picked up as many as 11 wickets in six matches at an economy of 3.45.

Ben Stokes comes up with an interesting opinion about Kartik

Seeing the young gun showing his skills in the cash-rich league, England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who’s also a part of the Royals, dropped an observation about Kartik.

The Christchurch-born opined that Tyagi’s run-up is quite similar to former Australia international Brett Lee. Stokes further added that Kartik releases the ball like India’s veteran seamer Ishant Sharma.

Stokes took to Twitter and shared this thought. He wrote: “Tyagi has a run-up like Brett Lee and delivers like Ishant Sharma @rajasthanroyals.”

New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan responded to Stokes’ tweet by saying that Tyagi has movements like English all-rounder Tom Curran, Lee and West Indies’ pacer Alzarri Joseph.

“Tom Curran to start, Brett Lee middle, Alzarri Joseph delivery,” replied McClenaghan.

Meanwhile, Lee, who’s currently a part of Star Sports’ broadcasting panel, replied on Stokes’ annotation. The former fast bowler agreed with the English cricketer by writing, “Yeh, I can see that mate.”