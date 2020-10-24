IPL 2020: Can CSK still qualify for the playoffs? Here is the possible equation

CSK have three more games left in the league stage of IPL 2020.

The Super Kings are currently placed at the bottom in the points table.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are having a disastrous run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The three-time champions have played 11 games so far in the competition and have registered victory only in three matches. As a result, they are sitting at the last spot in the points table. On Friday, they even faced defeat in their reverse fixture against Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10-wickets.

Batting first, CSK could only manage to post 114/9 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a gutsy knock from Sam Curran, who scored 52 off 47 balls with the help of six boundaries.

Apart from Curran, no other CSK batter could even cross the figure of 20 runs. The highest run-getter after the English all-rounder was skipper MS Dhoni with 16 runs.

In reply, the defending champions chased down the paltry target without losing a single wicket. While Quinton de Kock made 46 not out, Ishan Kishan smashed an unbeaten 68 off 37 deliveries.

Here is how CSK can still qualify for the playoffs

Practically, it seems impossible for CSK to proceed in the top-4, but mathematically there are some chances of ‘Yellow Army’ to make it to the playoffs. For this, they have to win their remaining three matches. Also, CSK’s probability of qualification would depend on the performance of other teams in the tournament.

The MS Dhoni and Co. would have to register victories in their upcoming three fixtures against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Along with the wins in these three games, CSK also have to maintain a good margin in order to make their net run rate better as compared to other teams.

The equation regarding other teams suggests that MI and Delhi Capitals (DC), should finish with 18-22 points, while, RCB shall end at the third position in the standings with 16-20 points.

Similarly, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and KXIP should just win one match out of their remaining games in the league stage. These three teams are currently placed at 7th, 5th, and 6th position in the standing with eight points each.

At the same time, KKR should end their league stage journey at fifth spot in the standings with 12 points.