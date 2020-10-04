IPL 2020: Cricketing world erupts as CSK thump KXIP by 10 wickets courtesy Faf du Plessis & Shane Watson’s masterclass

CSK defeated KXIP by 10 wickets at Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Shane Watson smashed his first half-century in IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 10 wickets in the eighteenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to register their second win in the tournament on Sunday.

Unlike their previous games, CSK bounced back strongly and completely outplayed KXIP during their chase of 179 runs. The opening pair of Shane Watson (83) and Faf du Plessis (87) put together an unbeaten 181-run stand to take the game away from Punjab.

Watson smashed his maiden half-century in IPL 2020 while Du Plessis scored his third fifty in the ongoing thirteenth season of the lucrative league.

Highest opening partnerships for CSK:

181* – S Watson and F du Plessis v KXIP at Dubai in 2020

159 – M Hussey and M Vijay v RCB at Chennai in 2011

139* – M Hussey and M Vijay v KXIP at Mohali in 2013

134 – S Watson and A Rayudu v SRH at Pune in 2018

After three successive defeats, it was CSK’s second victory in IPL 2020.

Rahul drives KXIP to 178/4

Earlier, KXIP captain KL Rahul once again gave an exhibition of his stellar form this season. He stitched crucial partnerships with Mayank Agarwal (26), Mandeep Singh (27) and Nicholas Pooran (33), before being dismissed for a well-made 63 off 52 deliveries. KXIP posted 178/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

For CSK, Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets while Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla bagged one scalp each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

And that’s the way to do it 💪 Superb Innings 🏏 All my love to @chennaiipl . Great WIN, well played boys! 💛 congratulations & love all the way to Dubai 🇦🇪 #yellove #whistlepodu — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 4, 2020



Comprehensive win by @ChennaiIPL. @klrahul11 and @nicholas_47 played well to put a decent total on the board but the way @ShaneRWatson33 & @faf1307 batted, they’ve made this chase look rather easy. Well done #CSK.#KXIPvCSK #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 4, 2020



@ChennaiIPL chased down 178 for no loss of wickets.. Mind blowing batting from both the supreme players. Told you age is just a number!! @IPL #Watson #FafduPlessis #CSKvKXIP #IPL2020 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 4, 2020



Shane Watson and @ChennaiIPL's relationship is unlike no other. CSK trusts him with patience and he always rewards them for their trust and patience with such innings. Not to forget FAF, as consistent as ever #KXIPvCSK — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) October 4, 2020

An emphatic win by @ChennaiIPL in Match 18 of #Dream11IPL. Second 10 wickets win for #CSK. Their first one was also against KXIP in 2013. They are also the first team in #Dream11IPL 2020 to win batting second in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/qh77Wrc27J — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2020

Kings from Chennai have arrived in the UAE. #CSK roared. And how. #KXIPvCSK — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 4, 2020

That’s a much better performance from @ChennaiIPL. Hopefully they can get on a bit of a winning run now and then peak at the right time — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) October 4, 2020

Well this is a way to make a statement! @ChennaiIPL are back baby!! #IPL2020 #CSKvsKXIP — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 4, 2020

Second 10-wicket win for CSK in IPL history. Their first 10-wicket win came against KXIP in 2013 at Mohali.

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey was the Player of the Match back then #CSKvKXIP #KXIPvsCSK @ChennaiIPL — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 4, 2020

Dhoni doesn't have much choice than to back #Watson once more and he played a match winning innings. Not for the first time . #CSKvKXIP #IPL2020 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 4, 2020

The stand of 181* runs today between Watson and du Plessis.. – Highest for CSK in IPL for any wicket

– Highest v KXIP in IPL for any wicket

– Fourth highest opening stand in IPL#KXIPvCSK — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 4, 2020

Chasing such a big total & winning it by 10 wickets tell you everything about @ChennaiIPL tonight! I'm sure the #CSK fans will be super happy tonight. @ShaneRWatson33's knock will be a massive relief for them! #IPL2020 #CSKvsKXIP — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 4, 2020