IPL 2020: Cricketing world erupts as CSK thump KXIP by 10 wickets courtesy Faf du Plessis & Shane Watson’s masterclass

Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • CSK defeated KXIP by 10 wickets at Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

  • Shane Watson smashed his first half-century in IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 10 wickets in the eighteenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to register their second win in the tournament on Sunday.


Unlike their previous games, CSK bounced back strongly and completely outplayed KXIP during their chase of 179 runs. The opening pair of Shane Watson (83) and Faf du Plessis (87) put together an unbeaten 181-run stand to take the game away from Punjab.

Watson smashed his maiden half-century in IPL 2020 while Du Plessis scored his third fifty in the ongoing thirteenth season of the lucrative league.


Highest opening partnerships for CSK:

  • 181* – S Watson and F du Plessis v KXIP at Dubai in 2020
  • 159 – M Hussey and M Vijay v RCB at Chennai in 2011
  • 139* – M Hussey and M Vijay v KXIP at Mohali in 2013
  • 134 – S Watson and A Rayudu v SRH at Pune in 2018

After three successive defeats, it was CSK’s second victory in IPL 2020.

Rahul drives KXIP to 178/4

Earlier, KXIP captain KL Rahul once again gave an exhibition of his stellar form this season. He stitched crucial partnerships with Mayank Agarwal (26), Mandeep Singh (27) and Nicholas Pooran (33), before being dismissed for a well-made 63 off 52 deliveries. KXIP posted 178/4 in their allotted 20 overs.


For CSK, Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets while Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla bagged one scalp each.

