IPL 2020: CSK CEO provides an update on the return of Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo hasn't played a single game for CSK this season.

Ambati Rayudu played the first game but missed the next two due to an injury.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have not had the greatest of starts to the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The three-time champions are at the bottom of the points table after their first three games following a string of disappointing results.

The MS Dhoni-led CSK got a much-needed six-day break after their successive defeats and franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan has given positive news on the return of Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo ahead of the team’s next match against Sunrises Hyderabad (SRH).

Rayudu was the star of Super Kings’ only win of the campaign so far – which came against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season opener. Since his absence, the team has struggled to put runs on the board, with the top-order looking incredibly unreliable. For the SRH encounter, however, Rayudu is all set to make his return.

“Rayudu has recovered well from a hamstring strain and will play in the next game. He ran and sprinted during training and batted without any discomfort at the nets,” the CSK CEO told Sportstar.

Another major absentee for CSK has been Dwayne Bravo, who has missed all three games for the franchise so far. Sam Curran has been a successful replacement for CSK, but fans are still waiting to see the excitement that Bravo brings on the field.

“He [Bravo] bowled well at the nets,” said Viswanathan. He further added that CSK, who lost their last two games against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) respectively will make a comeback in their next game. “We have bounced back from adversity in the past. We will do so again.”

CSK will have a face-off with SRH in their next fixture on Friday (October 2).