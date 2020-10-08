IPL 2020: CSK fans bash Kedar Jadhav for his indifferent knock against KKR

Jadhav played at a strike-rate of 58.33 against KKR.

Twitterati slammed Jadhav for his batting approach during the run-chase.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have moved up to the third spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 points table with a 10-run win over MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 7).

Batting first, KKR went on to put a decent total of 167 runs on the board, thanks to the exploits of opening batsman Rahul Tripathi, who was promoted up the order in peace of Sunil Narine. Tripathi proved his captain’s decision correct with a blistering knock of 81 runs.

Chasing 168, CSK were 91/2 midway through their run chase, before a middle-order slump cost them the game.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of CSK’s playing XI, fans of the Yellow Brigade expressed their disappointment. They questioned MS Dhoni’s decision to retain Kedar Jadhav, who is yet to make his presence felt in the cash-rich league. Even though Jadhav is regarded as a vital cog in the CSK setup, the 35-year-old batsman has failed to deliver the goods for the former champions.

The Twitter users lashed out at Jadhav for his indifferent knock at a stage when CSK needed someone to absorb the pressure and take the game away from KKR.

Kedar (7 not out off 12 balls) couldn’t even pick up the singles and added pressure on the other batsmen.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Can even digest that #CSK lost the match. But, #Jadhav changed his bat and didn’t try to run in the last over. Don’t know what to say

— Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) October 7, 2020

Man of the match award goes to Kedar Damdaar Jadhav#KKRvsCSK pic.twitter.com/EIHyNhVNDP — Adam Dhoni (@AdamDhoni1) October 8, 2020

When you're fielding and only 39 runs are needed but you know kedar jadhav is batting #KKRvCSK 🤣😂#kedarjadhav pic.twitter.com/ZABrkiXTVh — Vicky Singh Rajput (@unforget_vicky) October 7, 2020

#KKRvCSK

*After watching Kedar Jadhav's performance in every match*

Csk fans to Jadhav: pic.twitter.com/4jIZGJniQp — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) October 7, 2020

Csk fans about kedar jadahv 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YSaE59TzCy — Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) October 7, 2020

Fans begging CSK managment to drop Kedar jadhav from playing 11. pic.twitter.com/oesOz0pgK7 — MasterPiece (@kiroriwalanuj) October 7, 2020