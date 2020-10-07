IPL 2020: Twitter Reactions – KKR beat CSK in a dramatic fashion

KKR defeated CSK by 10 runs in Dubai on Wednesday.

KKR have climbed to the third spot in the points table.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 10 runs in the 21st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

In their chase of 168, CSK lost their in-form batsman Faf du Plessis (17) when the team’s score was 30 after 3.4 overs. However, Shane Watson (50) from where he left in the previous game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Watson added a crucial 60-run partnership with Ambati Rayudu (30) before the Andhra Pradesh batsman threw his wicket off Kamlesh Nagarkoti’s bowling by giving a simple catch to Shubman Gill at long-on.

CSK were 99/2 when Rayudu walked back to the pavilion, and right after his wicket, a collapse in batting took place. Two runs later, set batsman Watson was adjudged lbw by Sunil Narine. Soon, Varun Chakravarthy cleaned up MS Dhoni (11), and Andre Russell sent Sam Curran (17) back into the dugout.

In the end, CSK could only reach 157/5, losing the contest by 10 runs.

Rahul Tripathi pushes KKR to 167

Earlier, KKR opened with Rahul Tripathi instead of Sunil Narine, and the move worked out for them as Rahul turned out to be the lone warrior for his side. He continued his excellent touch from the last game and scored 81 off just 51 balls with the help of 8 fours and 3 sixes.

However, Rahul got no support from any other batsmen as KKR were bundled out for 167 in their allotted 20 overs. One could understand the failure of KKR batters with the fact that apart from Rahul, no other batter was able to cross even 20-run mark.

For the ‘Yellow Army’, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was the star with the ball as he picked up 3 wickets for 37 runs. Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran and Karn Sharma also bagged two wickets each.

Karn, who was playing his first game in IPL 2020, was the least expensive bowler for CSK. The leg-spinner conceded 25 runs at the economy of 6.20 in his quota of four overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Omg can't believe this! Where was #bravo? Unbelievable, said it earlier @ChennaiIPL still need to finish! Well played @KKRiders brilliant bowling by russel and narine in the death! #CSKvsKKR #IPL2020 — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 7, 2020

When Rayudu and Watson were batting #csk were in total control,outstanding come back by #kkr big win this for them. #RahulTripathi #sunilnarine — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 7, 2020

Well who am I to question the tactics of @Bazmccullum and @DineshKarthik …. what a fine 10 over block in the back end of that match … fabulous bowling. Never seen @ChennaiIPL squeezed like that before 👏👏👏👏 — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 7, 2020

Great captaincy by @DineshKarthik 👏 The way he used spinners in the second half and also so gutsy to finish Cummins overs so early in the match. Definitely, better plans and even better execution.#KKRvCSK #KKRvsCSK #IPL2020 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 7, 2020

Most unsuccessful chases for #CSK in an IPL season: 5 in 2013

4* in 2020 (in only 6 matches)

4 in 2019#IPL2020 #KKRvsCSK — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 7, 2020

77 needed in the last 10 overs with 8 wkts in hand . KKR dodged a bullet today but credit to their bowlers too #KKRvsCSK — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) October 7, 2020

KORECHE… LORECHHE… JITECHHE…

As I said before, it won’t be easy to chase down 168 at Abu Dhabi… Huge win this for @KKRiders… This win against the mighty @ChennaiIPL will give enormous confidence to #KKR.#IPL2020 #KKRvsCSK — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 7, 2020

Kedar Jadhav batting in IPL for #CSK : 257 balls

243 runs Run Rate: 5.90#IPL2020 #CSKvKKR — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 7, 2020

Kedar Jadhav Weak Zones today!! pic.twitter.com/lMzQvVvqyy — Ethir Katchi (@sudhanks) October 7, 2020

High time #CSK thought about their “Indian batting composition” in the team, especially the inclusion of #KedarJadhav in the middle order. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) October 7, 2020