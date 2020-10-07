IPL 2020: Twitter Reactions – KKR beat CSK in a dramatic fashion

Posted On
KKR beat CSK by 10 runs (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • KKR defeated CSK by 10 runs in Dubai on Wednesday.

  • KKR have climbed to the third spot in the points table.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 10 runs in the 21st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.


In their chase of 168, CSK lost their in-form batsman Faf du Plessis (17) when the team’s score was 30 after 3.4 overs. However, Shane Watson (50) from where he left in the previous game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Watson added a crucial 60-run partnership with Ambati Rayudu (30) before the Andhra Pradesh batsman threw his wicket off Kamlesh Nagarkoti’s bowling by giving a simple catch to Shubman Gill at long-on.


CSK were 99/2 when Rayudu walked back to the pavilion, and right after his wicket, a collapse in batting took place. Two runs later, set batsman Watson was adjudged lbw by Sunil Narine. Soon, Varun Chakravarthy cleaned up MS Dhoni (11), and Andre Russell sent Sam Curran (17) back into the dugout.

In the end, CSK could only reach 157/5, losing the contest by 10 runs.

Rahul Tripathi pushes KKR to 167

Earlier, KKR opened with Rahul Tripathi instead of Sunil Narine, and the move worked out for them as Rahul turned out to be the lone warrior for his side. He continued his excellent touch from the last game and scored 81 off just 51 balls with the help of 8 fours and 3 sixes.


However, Rahul got no support from any other batsmen as KKR were bundled out for 167 in their allotted 20 overs. One could understand the failure of KKR batters with the fact that apart from Rahul, no other batter was able to cross even 20-run mark.

For the ‘Yellow Army’, all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was the star with the ball as he picked up 3 wickets for 37 runs. Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran and Karn Sharma also bagged two wickets each.

Karn, who was playing his first game in IPL 2020, was the least expensive bowler for CSK. The leg-spinner conceded 25 runs at the economy of 6.20 in his quota of four overs.


Here is how Twitter reacted:



For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.


About the Author:
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.