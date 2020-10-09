IPL 2020: CSK or SRH? DC official responds to reports regarding Ajinkya Rahane’s mid-season transfer

There were reports of Rahane being traded to CSK or SRH in the mid-season transfer.

Under the mentorship of Australian legend Ricky Ponting, the Delhi Capitals (DC) have emerged as one of the most impressive teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Even ahead of the tournament, DC were being touted as one of the favourites with a wealth of experience in a core group of Indian players. Such has been the form of the players that star batsman Ajinkya Rahane is warming the bench.

In their five matches so far, the Delhi management has stuck with the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. There are media reports regarding Rahane being traded to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the mid-season transfer.

When asked about the same, a DC official told ANI that the form of Dhawan and Shaw has been such that the management had no other option but to continue with the two.

“You have to understand that whatever is being said on social media cannot be the criteria for team selection. Rahane is a brilliant player and brings in a lot of experience with him. But the simple point is that Dhawan and Shaw have been outstanding at the top.

“You do not fix something that isn’t broken. Also, you would realise we have looked to continue with players who we believe in over the last two seasons. Dhawan and Shaw are proven performers for us. Rahane will have to wait for his turn to be honest,” the official said.

Earlier this week, several speculations were being made of CSK and SRH looking for Rahane in the mid-season transfer. This was because the batting unit of the MS Dhoni-led side has failed to make an impact in the ongoing season; also the Sunrisers middle-order order has collapsed dramatically in each of their five matches so far.

Whatever speculations are being made outside isn’t exactly the scene inside DC’s dressing room.

“He is an integral part of the team, and he wasn’t brought in with the idea of trading him mid-season. Whatever be said on the outside, he has been excellent with the team and has looked to give his input wherever possible,” added the official.

Rahane was traded by the Delhi-based franchise from Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2020 players’ auction in December last year.

Barring the 2010 season, Rahane has featured in every season of the tournament. Over the years, the Mumbaikar had been a key player for the Royals. In 2019, he played 14 IPL matches and scored 393 runs at an average of 32.75. He had also scored an unbeaten century (105) against DC in the 2019 edition.