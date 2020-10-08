IPL 2020, Mid-season transfer: Rules and team-wise players eligible for trade

There are a lot of players who haven't yet got an opportunity to showcase their skills in the IPL 2020 thus far.

Only after a mutual consent between the franchises a players can be traded.

Since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, for the first time, the authorities have decided to tighten the competition by allowing mid-season transfers of players this season. The 13th season of IPL is currently underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with eight teams competing for the coveted trophy.

The mid-season transfer window in IPL is similar to the January transfer window in football. In this case, players who failed to create an impact in the first half of the tournament may get a fresh start with a new franchise. It will also create opportunities for players who warmed the bench in their respective teams.

IPL T20 is a result of some serious planning and the mid-season transfer will help the franchises to come up with plan B. There should be mutual consent between the franchises while moving the players.

Last year, the IPL had opened up a five-day window for uncapped players to be loaned mid-season, subject to the player not having featured in more than two games. This time around, for the first time, the IPL Governing Body has allowed loans of capped players – Indian or overseas.

Rules for the mid-season transfer of players

The franchises will be allowed to sign a player from other franchises at the halfway mark of the season. A player should not have played more than two matches till the halfway mark to be eligible for the transfer. The transfer rule will come into effect once all the teams have played seven matches each.

Players eligible for mid-season transfer

Mumbai Indians:

Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh

Chennai Super Kings:

KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals:

Ajinkya Rahane, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamicchane, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabien Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem

Kings XI Punjab:

Chris Gayle, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Simran Singh, Tajinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkhande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Tom Banton, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Lockie Ferguson

Rajasthan Royals:

Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Aniruddha Joshi, Andrew Tye, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Mayank Markande, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, David Miller

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahamad, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav