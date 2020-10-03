IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: Priyam Garg reveals Kane Williamson’s reaction on his run-out after the match

Garg played a magnificent 51-run knock against CSK on Friday.

The 19-year-old admitted it was his 'mistake' not to give a positive response to Williamson's call

19-year-old Priyam Garg, playing his first IPL, was involved in a mix-up with teammate Kane Williamson which ultimately led to the latter’s dismissal during Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) innings against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.

After being run-out, Williamson – contrary to his calm and composed character – looked infuriated as he scored just nine runs off 13 balls.

“It felt really bad when he (Williamson) got run-out. He was a set batsman. That he was run-out was a mistake, but everything went alright after that,” Garg told Abhishek Sharma in a video posted by IPL T20 on their official website.

“When I went back to the dugout, he said to me ‘Don’t worry mate, forget about it. You’ve batted really well’,” he added.

However, after Kane’s dismissal, Garg did play well as he went on to score his maiden IPL half-century and the Orange Army posted 164/5 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Warner’s men also successfully defended the set total by restricting the MS Dhoni-led side to 157/5 , thus winning the contest by seven runs.

Talking about his partnership with Abhishek, the Meerut-born said: “I had no pressure when Abhishek came in to bat, because we know each other and our strengths.”

“We both gelled well together and enjoyed each others’ batting. I felt really good about scoring my first IPL fifty,” he added.

SRH are currently placed at 4th position in the points table while CSK continues to remain at the bottom. Their only win came against the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season-opener at Abu Dhabi.