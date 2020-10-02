IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Priyam Garg-inspired SRH trump Dhoni-led CSK by 7 runs

SRH defeated CSK by seven runs in Dubai on Friday.

Priyam Garg scored his maiden IPL half-century batting first against CSK.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the fourteenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Chasing 165, CSK started dreadfully as they lost their four wickets for just 42 after 8.2 overs. First, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/20) dismissed Shane Watson for 1, then T Natarajan (2/43) ended the innings of Ambati Rayudu, who scored 8 runs.

Soon, Faf du Plessis (22), who was looking in good touch, met a run-out. As if the trouble wasn’t enough, Kedar Jadhav (3) became the victim of youngster Abdul Samad (1/41).

Ravindra Jadeja (50) and MS Dhoni (47 not out) added a 72-run stand for the fifth wicket, but it was too late for the ‘Yellow Army’ to chase down the target.

In the end, CSK could only reach 157/5, losing the game by seven runs.

Priyam Garg takes Sunrisers to a respectable total

Earlier, youngster Priyam Garg made a name for himself as he played an excellent knock to guide his side achieve a respective total against CSK.

The 19-year-old batsman played some explosive shots to score his maiden IPL half-century. Garg reached his fifty from just 23 deliveries. He remained unbeaten on 51 including 6 fours and a six.

Apart from Garg, Abhishek Sharma contributed with 31 off 24 balls as SRH posted 164/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

For CSK, Deepak Chahar bagged two wickets while Shardul Thakur and Piyush Chawla picked up one scalp each.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Our #SRH is a Fighting Team… To fight back from 4 wickets down to 164 at the end… and Defending it against a Chennai Batting Lineup is 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

Great Win Today… Special mention to the Young Talents Priyam Garg & Abhishek Sharma👍🏼👏🏼#SRHvCSK #CSKvSRH #IPL pic.twitter.com/dHAvmitWpL — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) October 2, 2020

#Dhoni tried his best despite not feeling well. But, this match for me was all about the confidence and promise of #PriyamGarg Garg. @VVSLaxman281 bhai has been guiding the young man well. #CSKvSRH #SRHvCSK #IPL — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 2, 2020

#CSK — a team relying on experience. #SRH— a team banking on youngsters.

There couldn’t be two more contrasting sides in a contest. Youth prevailed. #IPL2020 #CSKvsSRH — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 2, 2020

Dhoni remains not out with a strike rate of 130. So, it's time to blame someone else. #SRHvCSK — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 2, 2020

Dhoni. If you are criticizing him then you surely had hope from a finished MS. He can't win us a ded game. The guy needs a platform and no chase had it in our last three loss. Accept it. He's done. Apart from one or two wins out of the blue in a ded game. I still love you MSD. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 2, 2020

MS Dhoni is the strongest man out there💪 — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) October 2, 2020

It’s not often that you concede 20 runs in the 20th over and walk away as a star….well done, Samad. Another loss for #CSK. Came close but too little, too late. #SRH have showed, once again, the prudence of batting first in #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 2, 2020

Hats off to @msdhoni bhai..even in this heat keeping for 20 overs and then running (sprinting for his team) lots n lots of respect..now that’s what we call never ever giving up in toughest moments. Giving all in for his team#respect #cricket pic.twitter.com/6hVQ8YvnEF — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) October 2, 2020

CSK lose three consecutive matches for the first time since 2014. #IPL2020 #CSKvSRH — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 2, 2020

Maiden fifty in Twenty20 cricket for Ravindra Jadeja in his 241st match! #IPL2020 #CSKvSRH — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 2, 2020