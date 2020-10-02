IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Priyam Garg-inspired SRH trump Dhoni-led CSK by 7 runs

Posted On
MS Dhoni, SRH team (Image Source: Twitter)

  • SRH defeated CSK by seven runs in Dubai on Friday.

  • Priyam Garg scored his maiden IPL half-century batting first against CSK.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the fourteenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.


Chasing 165, CSK started dreadfully as they lost their four wickets for just 42 after 8.2 overs. First, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/20) dismissed Shane Watson for 1, then T Natarajan (2/43) ended the innings of Ambati Rayudu, who scored 8 runs.

Soon, Faf du Plessis (22), who was looking in good touch, met a run-out. As if the trouble wasn’t enough, Kedar Jadhav (3) became the victim of youngster Abdul Samad (1/41).


Ravindra Jadeja (50) and MS Dhoni (47 not out) added a 72-run stand for the fifth wicket, but it was too late for the ‘Yellow Army’ to chase down the target.

In the end, CSK could only reach 157/5, losing the game by seven runs.

Priyam Garg takes Sunrisers to a respectable total

Earlier, youngster Priyam Garg made a name for himself as he played an excellent knock to guide his side achieve a respective total against CSK.


The 19-year-old batsman played some explosive shots to score his maiden IPL half-century. Garg reached his fifty from just 23 deliveries. He remained unbeaten on 51 including 6 fours and a six.

Apart from Garg, Abhishek Sharma contributed with 31 off 24 balls as SRH posted 164/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

For CSK, Deepak Chahar bagged two wickets while Shardul Thakur and Piyush Chawla picked up one scalp each.


Here is how Twitter reacted:



For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.


About the Author:
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.