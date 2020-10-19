IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals (DC) announces the replacement of Amit Mishra

Mishra sustained an injury during the DC vs KKR match on October 3.

After two weeks of Mishra's injury, DC have announced his replacement.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are currently occupying the No.1 position in the points table of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The Shreyas Iyer-led side have played nine games so far in the tournament and won seven matches.

They are currently missing the services of Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Amit Mishra. Rishabh isn’t playing due to a hamstring injury, and Aussie wicket-keeper Alex Carey has to keep wickets till the former returns in final XI. Also, Hetmyer is sitting out to fulfil the overseas combination.

Mishra, on the other hand, has been ruled out from IPL 2020 due to a finger injury he sustained in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sharjah on October 3. The veteran leg-spinner played three games for DC this season and picked up three wickets.

Now, DC have picked Karnataka leggie, Pravin Dubey, as a replacement for Mishra. According to Times of India, Pravin has already moved into the Capitals bio-bubble.

The 27-year-old made his first-class debut for Karnataka earlier this year. However, he came into limelight in 2015 when he appeared in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL). The following year, Pravin was bought for INR 35 lakh by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After spending two seasons with Challengers, he was released and hadn’t found any buyers since then.

Pravin has played 14 T20s, and 8 List A matches, in which he has taken 16 and 11 wickets, respectively.

Delhi already have spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Sandeep Lamichhane in their squad.