IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Ishant Sharma ruled out of the remaining tournament

Ishant Sharma (Pic Source: IPL T20)

Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, the franchise confirmed on Monday (October 12). Ishant initially experienced pain on his rib cage and it has been revealed that he sustained a muscle tear.


“Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai,” the franchise said in a statement.

“Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear.”



Ishant’s departure from the ongoing tournament would be a big blow for Delhi as they had already lost leg-spinner, Amit Mishra, previously due to finger injury.

DC also saw wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant picking up an injury last week, due to which he had to sit out of the clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Alex Carey replaced Pant behind the stumps.

After the match, captain Shreyas Iyer revealed that Pant has been advised by the doctor to “rest for a week” meaning the southpaw will miss some of his team’s remaining seven matches.


Meanwhile, Ishant has had an injury-prone 2020, having missed the second Test against the Black Caps on the New Zealand tour in February due to an ankle injury. His next assignment is likely to be India’s Test tour of Australia where the two teams will compete in four matches during December-January.

