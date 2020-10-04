IPL 2020: Devdutt Padikkal drops a heart-winning reply after Yuvraj Singh invites him for six-hitting contest

Padikkal has notched up three half-centuries in RCB's first four games of the IPL 2020.

Yuvraj Singh recently praised the 20-year-old and invited him for a six-hitting contest.

Left-handed opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal has been a revelation for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing season the Indian Premier League (IPL). Padikkal hit the field right from the first game of IPL 2020 where he notched up a classy 56 before scoring two more half-centuries in the next three games.

The 20-year-old, on Saturday (October 3), once again starred with the bat as he along with skipper Virat Kohli powered RCB to an easy win over Rajasthan Royals (RR). Kohli’s brigade defeated Steve Smith & Co. by 8 wickets after successfully chasing down the target of 155 runs with 5 balls to spare.

While Padikkal scored 63 off 45 balls with the help of 6 fours and a solitary six, Kohli notched up an unbeaten 72 off 53 deliveries laced with 2 sixes and 7 fours.

In the meantime, Padikkal drew praises from former India international Yuvraj Singh, who lauded him for his stroke-play. In the tournament, Padikkal has 19 fours and three sixes to show for his efforts. Yuvraj also praised Kohli in his Twitter post.

“Form is temporary class is forever! @imVkohli. However, I haven’t seen this boy out of form since last 8 years which is unbelievable actually! Padikkal looks really good need to bat together and see who hits longer,” wrote the 2011 World Cup hero.

After Yuvraj’s words of appreciation, Padikkal was excited and he expressed his desire to bat alongside the veteran cricketer. Padikkal replied to Yuvraj and wrote, “Not competing with you paji. Learnt the flick from you. Always wanted to bat with you. Let’s go!”