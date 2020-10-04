IPL 2020: Dhanashree comes up with a lovely post after Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the new Purple Cap holder

Chahal picked three wickets against Royals and won his second 'Man of the Match' award of the season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) thumped Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Saturday (October 3).

Opener Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli scored half-centuries to take RCB over the finish line safely. Chasing a 155-run target set by the Royals, Kohli remained unbeaten on 72 off 53 balls with seven fours and two sixes, while Padikkal hit 63 off 45 deliveries.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Steve Smith & Co. were reduced to 31/3 and later 70/4, before Mahipal Lomror scored a gallant 47. All-rounder Rahul Tewatia (24 not out off 12 balls) hit three sixes in the back end of the innings to ensure that Royals finish on a decent total. For RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as the best bowler as he finished with figures of 4-0-24-3.

Chahal also won his second ‘Man of the Match’ award of the season after the one against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, Dhanashree Verma, Chahal’s fiancée, was over the moon after some impressive performance from the tweaker.

The couple got engaged back in August and Dhanashree hasn’t missed out on showering love for Chahal. She uploaded a picture, showing the top five highest wicket-takers of the IPL 2020.

“The name is Yuzvendra Chahal. More power to you,” she captioned her post.

In four matches, Chahal has eight wickets to his name and is the current Purple Cap holder of the T20 extravaganza. In the wickets’ column, he is tied with Mohammed Shami and Kagiso Rabada, but has an economy of 7.18, which is better than the fast bowling duo.