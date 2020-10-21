IPL 2020: Dhanashree Verma all-heart for her picture with fiancé Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's fiancée recently landed in the UAE.

Chahal has been a vital cog for the Kohli-led RCB over the years.

Amid the intense competition on display in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal managed to spend some quality time with fiancée Dhanashree Verma on the outskirts of the modern metropolis in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The RCB star took to Instagram to share a romatic picture with Dhanashree from the beach in Dubai, with the sea in the background.

“Here’s to my perfect evening,” Chahal captioned his post.

Dhanashree responded to the picture with a heart emoji and a heart-eyed emoji. She recently landed in the UAE and attended her first IPL match since her engagement to Chahal.

She had shared pictures from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which also featured RCB captain Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma.

Meanwhile, with six wins from nine games, RCB are currently placed third in the points table. Tied at 12 points with Mumbai Indians (MI), they are only two points off table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC).

They will next face a face-off with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 21).