IPL 2020: Did KM Asif breach bio-secure bubble? CSK CEO responds to the claims

Asif had gone to a separate area in the lobby which caters to the players.

CSK CEO clears how Asif didn't break the bio-secure bubble.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has quashed all reports of pacer KM Asif breaking the bio bubble to go to the reception area of the team hotel in Dubai.

Vishwanathan has revealed that there is a separate area in the lobby which caters to the players, and all of the staff working there are being tested for the novel coronavirus regularly to avoid any case of infection.

“I don’t know if facts have been checked because while there is a reception in the lobby, the staff attending to the CSK unit is different. Asif obviously would not go and speak to the general staff. The boys know that there is a dedicated team working with the players. The fact he lost the key and went and asked for a replacement is true. But he didn’t go to the regular staff working and went to the designated desk. The matter has been blown out of proportion and facts need to be kept in mind,” he said while speaking to ANI.

The CEO further said he has ensured that even he doesn’t enter the bubble that is there for the players and the support staff.

“We all know the gravity of the situation and how the coronavirus is deadly. In fact, I myself have not entered the floors where the players and support staff are staying. Their bubble is different from the bubble created for the officials.

“We are taking as much precautions as humanly possible. The players have undergone 14 tests so far, and Asif too has been part of them, and he is negative. Now, we cannot ask every staff member in the hotel to be a part of the bubble, but let me inform you that they are all being regularly tested,” he added.

MS Dhoni & Co., meanwhile, have had a poor start to their IPL 2020 campaign. After defeating the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, the Super Kings suffered back to back thumping defeats against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

With two losses and a win to their name, CSK are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They will next have a face-off with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai on Friday (October 2).