IPL 2020: ‘Did the Chennai Test Kings think they were at net practice?’ Sehwag takes a dig at CSK once again

Sehwag mocked CSK batsmen for taking too much time against SRH.

The Yellow Army suffered a third loss in succession for the first time since IPL 2014.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag mocked Chennai Super Kings‘ approach against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 14 of the IPL 2020 on Friday. SRH beat CSK by seven runs to claim the fourth position on the points table.

Sehwag called out CSK for the strategies they used during the encounter, saying that MS Dhoni & Co. fell in their own trap and, therefore, faced third successive defeat this season.

“Yesterday’s match was a face-off between brains and brawn. It was ‘The Rock’ Warner vs ‘Big Brain Gabbar’ Dhoni. They say, both brains and brawn are required to win any battle, but Yesterday, Hyderabad’s warriors using only brawn demolished Chennai’s strategies.

“Chennai’s senior team must have thought that Hyderabad’s top 4 scorers were gone when these two youngsters (Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma) came to bat, ‘What could these kids possibly do?’. But these kids were amazing; they cut Chennai down to size.

“Chennai, who are known for their cool attitude, turned out to be ‘fools’ in their own plan. Did Hyderabad win the match or did the Chennai Test Kings think they were at net practice?” Sehwag questioned on the fifth episode of his show ‘Viru Ki Baithak’.

Sunrisers were reeling at 69/4 in 11 overs when youngsters, Priyan Garg and Abhishek Sharma, came together to add a crucial 77-run for the 5th wicket which helped them post a competitive score of 164/5 in Dubai after David Warner won the toss and opted to bat first.

In reply, the three-times champion made a fist of the run chase despite losing wickets at regular intervals. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (50 off 35) and MS Dhoni (47 not out off 36) carried CSK on their shoulders to take the side to within seven runs of the target but couldn’t get them over the finish line.

The Yellow Army will next take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the second doubleheader on Sunday (October 4).