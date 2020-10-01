IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik gets a ‘little emotional’ after Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti shine vs Rajasthan Royals

KKR ends RR's unbeaten streak in IPL 2020.

Dinesh Karthik heaps praises for young guns, Mavi and Nagarkoti.

India’s 2018 Under-19 World Cup-winning pace duo of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti made their presence felt in the 12th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (September 30), accounting for two dismissals apiece.

Nagarkoti further grabbed the limelight with his fielding, pulling off a stunning catch to dismiss Jofra Archer who seemed dangerous at one stage. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 37 runs, snapping the latter’s unbeaten streak in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

Earlier, the Knight Riders posted a total of 174/6 after being sent in to bat by the Royals. Opener Shubman Gill was the highest run-scorer, scoring 47 runs off 34 deliveries in an innings laced with five fours and one six.

Both Mavi and Nagrkoti are getting the job done for KKR

After the match, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik said watching Mavi and Nagarkoti perform at IPL 2020 is making him a ‘bit emotional’, given their injury concerns over the last two years.

Mavi managed to feature in just nine matches in IPL 2018, and Nagarkoti suffered a back injury that kept him out of IPL action for two seasons. Mavi was also ruled out of IPL 2019 with a stress fracture in his back. However, KKR stuck with their two young pacers and took full care of the rehabilitation.

“I think it is a very special thing (watching KKR’s patience pay off). It makes me a little emotional. The journey that these boys have been through when they were not playing was hard, they had doubts whether their body will cope or whether they will play again.

“For them to come out here, and express themselves and wanting to do something with both the bat and the ball is really special,” Dinesh Karthik said.

With the win over RR, the Knight Riders have moved up to the second position on the points table.