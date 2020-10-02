IPL 2020: DRS rule triggers fresh debate after Kieron Pollard denied a single against KXIP

Umpires disallowed the single run taken by Pollard and Hardik against KXIP on Thursday.

Aakash Chopra urges ICC to fix the controversial rule.

Mumbai Indians (MI) emerged as victorious in the thirteenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Thursday. MI completely dominated KXIP in all the three departments, crushing them by 48 runs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The match witnessed elegant batting by Rohit Sharma, brutal hitting from Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and some top-quality bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar. Apart from these moments, a questionable ICC rule got exposed while Pollard was batting in the middle.

It all happened in the 17th over of the MI innings when Pollard was facing KXIP paceman Mohammad Shami. The on-field umpire adjudged MI batsman lbw, and the Caribbean cricketer decided to review the call. The replay clearly showed that there was an inside edge; hence Pollard stayed on the crease.

During the lbw appeal, Pollard and Hardik had also taken a run, but the umpires did not count it because of an ICC rule.

The ICC rule specifies that as soon as the umpire gives the batsman out, the ball is considered dead and, therefore, no run is counted.

“The batting side, while benefiting from the reversal of the dismissal, shall not benefit from any runs that may subsequently have accrued from the delivery had the on-field umpire originally made a Not-out decision, other than any No-ball penalty,” says ICC rule.

Aakash Chopra urges ICC to change the rule

The episode was primarily discussed on social media, with former India international Aakash Chopra urging ICC to fix the rule. Chopra requested the international apex body to think about the rule as it might cost someone the World Cup someday.

“Pollard and #MI denied a single. LBW given. Reviewed. Inside edge confirmed. But the easy run they took won’t count. Dear @ICC, this might cost someone the World Cup someday. Need a rethink. Umpires will have to reserve their decision till the ball is dead. #MIvKXIP” tweeted Chopra.

https://twitter.com/cricketaakash/status/1311692557404041218.