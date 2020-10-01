IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs

KXIP suffered their third defeat of the season after falling 48 short of the 192-runs target set up by MI.

Pattinson, Bumrah and Chahar claimed two wickets each while Boult and Pandya too managed a wicket for MI.

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 48-runs to register their second victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, on Thursday (October 01).

Earlier in the match, KXIP skipper KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

MI didn’t have the best of the start as they lost Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav inside four overs, and captain Rohit Sharma too struggled to get going in the beginning.

De Kock’s horrid run in the tournament continued. Sheldon Cottrell uprooted his stumps in the very first over of the match. The Proteas star departed for a five-ball duck.

Ishan Kishan and Rohit steadied the ship by adding 62 runs for the third-wicket partnership. MI skipper completed his half-century in the 15th over with a terrific boundary. He scored 70 off 45 balls before James Neesham caught him at the deep.

Later on, Kieron Pollard (47 off 20) and Hardik Pandya (30 off 11) launched a ruthless attack on KXIP’s bowlers, clobbered them all over the park to take MI to an imposing total of 191/4 in twenty overs.

KXIP’s faces third defeat in IPL 2020

For KXIP, the opening duo of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul once again started the proceedings on a decent note, before the former fell prey to Jasprit Bumrah in the fifth over.

Karun Nair, the new batsman on the crease, walked back to the dug-out with a three-ball duck. Rahul’s dismissal in the ninth over reduced the Kings to 60/3.

Nicholas Pooran showed some defiance in the middle and made a quickfire 44, but James Pattinson got the better out of him with an angling-in delivery that the former edged it to De Kock.

The likes of Glenn Maxwell and Sarfaraz Khan failed to contribute anything substantial with the bat. KXIP could only make 143/8 in twenty overs, falling 48 runs short of the target set up by MI.

Pattinson, Bumrah and Rahul Chahar finished the match with two wickets each, while Trent Boult and Krunal Pandya managed to claim a wicket apiece.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Comprehensive win by @mipaltan!

The opening partnership for @lionsdenkxip looked threatening but a great bowling performance by MI who got wickets at a regular intervals.@nicholas_47 looked in sublime touch and I liked the bowling changes made by @ImRo45.

.

.

. pic.twitter.com/riqv2i9Dy7 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 1, 2020

Mark of a champion side Is the way they come back after a loss as #MI have .. #KXIPvMI #IPL2020 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 1, 2020

Another victory in the bag for @mipaltan as they beat #KXIP by 48 runs in Match 13 of #Dream11IPL.#KXIPvMI pic.twitter.com/PXN2K3cy2O — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 1, 2020

Rohit Sharma Strike Rate v Off Spinners in T20s since 2017 1-10 Balls – 102.1

11-20 Balls – 165.4

21-30 Balls – 172.7#IPL2020 #KXIPvMI — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 1, 2020

Wohooo!!! Mumbaaaiiii!! Mumbaaaiiii!!! Rohit Sharma Hardik and Pollard set the game for us. Plus Chahar's spell of just 26 runs with two wickets and 9 dot balls! Amaze! @mipaltan #MIvKXIP — Nushrratt Bharuccha (@Nushrratt) October 1, 2020

Except Quinton @mipaltan clinical. Pollard and Hardik clearly the two best finishers and Krunal and Chahar were both excellent with Bumrah getting the key wicket. Lots of positives for @ImRo45 from this game. #Mi — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 1, 2020

When #MI win, they do it in style. Second convincing for the defending champions. The common factor in both their victories—Rohit scored in both the games. #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 1, 2020