IPL 2020: ‘F*** it! Bowl Fast’ – the message on RCB pacer Navdeep Saini’s shoe goes viral

Rahul Tewatia was knocked down after being hit on his chest by Navdeep Saini's beamer.

A message written on Saini's shoe soon went viral on the internet.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are currently at the second spot in the points table of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The Virat Kohli-led side have played four games and won three out of them.

On Saturday, RCB faced 2008 IPL winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the first day-match of IPL 2020. RCB completely dominated RR in the contest and registered their third victory in the tournament.

The Challengers crushed the Royals by eight wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal, skipper Kohli and youngster Devdutt Padikkal were the chief architects of the epic show.

Batting first, Royals’ top-order trio of skipper Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson failed to perform. However, Mahipal Romror came to the rescue with his 47 of 39 balls and guided his side to post 154 on the scoreboard. Rahul Tewatia also scored a handy 24 from 12 deliveries, including three sixes.

Tewatia faced a nasty beamer from Saini

Speaking about Tewatia, during the last over of RR innings, the all-rounder faced a brutal beamer bowled by RCB pacer Navdeep Saini. Tewatia was taken by surprise as it appeared that the ball slipped out of Saini’s hands and hit the batsman on the chest.

Tewatia immediately went down, holding his chest in pain. The physio rushed out to the field, but the good thing was that Tewatia was alright. He quickly got up on his feet and decided to carry on.

The RR all-rounder then smashed consecutive sixes off the next two balls off Saini. Meanwhile, social media users caught the words written on Saini’s shoes — “F*** it! Bowl Fast” — while the bowler was checking up on Tewatia after bowling the beamer.

Though, it wasn’t the first time such a message has appeared on a cricket field. In 2019, Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc sported a similar message on his wrist band during a Test series against Pakistan.