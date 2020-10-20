IPL 2020: Faf Du Plessis wife Imari wants to have more babies; the CSK star responds hilariously

"Let's have more babies": Imari du Plessis asked her husband.

Faf tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Imari in 2013 at Kleine Zalze.

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) star and former South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis is one of the leading run-scorers in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

By playing a vital cog in CSK’s line-up, Du Plessis has collected 375 runs in 10 fixtures averaging 46.87 while maintaining a strike rate of 141.50.

Faf is not just active on the field but off-field as well. He is quite active on the photo and video-sharing social networking service – Instagram. The Proteas veteran always kept his fans updated with his life events and adventures.

Recently, his wife Imari Du Plessis took to her official Instagram handle to ask something special from her husband. Posting the picture of Faf, shared by CSK on their profile, Imari jokingly asked the cricketer, “Let’s have more babies Faf du Plessis before hashtagging #justkidding.”

Hours later, Faf shared his wife’s post on his Instagram story with a reply saying, “I’m ready let’s go!”

Talking about Faf and Imari’s love story, the South African international tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend in 2013 at Kleine Zalze.

They got blessed with their first child Amelia in 2017. In August this, the couple because proud parents of their second child Zoey.