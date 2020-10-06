IPL 2020 – ‘First and final warning’: R Ashwin mankads internet after Aaron Finch incident

Ravichandran Ashwin decided against 'mankading' RCB batsman Aaron Finch on Monday.

The offie, however, has issued 'first and final warning' to all other batsmen.

Delhi Capitals (DC) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin caused a social media stir after he warned Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opening batsman Aaron Finch for getting too far out of his crease at the non-striker’s end instead of running him out.

The incident occurred in the third over of RCB’s innings during Match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Ashwin reached his delivery stride, but pulled out of his action, warning Finch, who was backing up from his crease.

Ashwin made headlines during IPL 2019 when he ran out Rajasthan Royal’s opener Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end, sparking a debate within the cricket community around the dismissal, which, according to some, was against the spirit of the game.

Ahead of IPL 2020, DC head coach Ricky Ponting told The Grade Cricketer podcast that he would talk the bowler out of using the method, as it ‘is not within the spirit of the game‘ and ‘not in the way I want, at least with the Delhi Capitals anyway’.

But, after DC’s thumping win over RCB on Monday, Ashwin took to Twitter and wrote, “Let’s make it clear!! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw.”

While many believed that the decision over ‘mankading’ could strain the relations between Ashwin and Ponting, the Tamil Nadu-born offie has handled the entire thing incredibly well, and his tweet after sparing Finch exemplifies the same.