IPL 2020: ‘Get us a water brah’ – MI pacer Trent Boult trolls Chris Lynn for warming the bench this season

Boult recently trolled his Mumbai Indians teammate Chris Lynn on Instagram.

MI have so far lost two and won one of their first three matches in IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians (MI) seamer Trent Boult is an easy-going individual and never shies away from showing his funny side on social media. Boult was recently at his humorous best as he hilariously trolled his MI teammate Chris Lynn on Instagram.

Lynn, who was roped in by Mumbai at the players’ auction last year, is yet to feature for his side in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The swashbuckling Australian opener has failed to make a cut in the playing XI as Quinton de Kock has been opening the batting for the defending champions with captain Rohit Sharma.

On Wednesday, when the Mumbai franchise shared a picture of Boult and their bowling coach Shane Bond on Instagram, Lynn reacted on it following which the New Zealand pacer took a cheeky dig at the Aussie batsman for warming the bench in IPL 2020.

“Which kind of delivery is being discussed here?” – Mumbai Indians captioned their post. “Slot Ball,” Lynn replied.

Boult then responded to Lynn’s comment and wrote: “Get us a water brah.”

Boult has played all three games for MI so far and has impressed one and all with his bowling. He has formed a lethal partnership with Jasprit Bumrah and James Pattinson in the pace department for the Rohit-led side.

After suffering a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their third match of the season, MI are next slated to lock horns with KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on October 1 (Thursday).