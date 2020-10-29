IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya, Chris Morris reprimanded for Code of Conduct breach during MI vs RCB clash

Hardik and Morris reprimanded for code of conduct violation.

Both admitted the charges levied on them.

Mumbai Indians’ (MI) batsman Hardik Pandya and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) all-rounder Chris Morris have been reprimanded by the match referee for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during MI vs KKR clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 28).

Both Hardik and Morris got involved in the war of words on the fifth ball of the penultimate over in Mumbai’s chase. Morris dismissed the MI batsman and gave him a send-off after which Hardik also reacted angrily.

After the match, both the players admitted to the charges levelled against them, Morris to the Level 1 offence 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and Pandya to the Level 1 offence 2.20 of IPL’s Code of Conduct.

Watch the incident:

Surya Kumar drives MI to an eighth win in the competition

Surya Kumar Yadav showed his extraordinary batting skills in the game against RCB. He completely destroyed the bowling unit of Challengers and helped his side to chase down the target of 165 with five balls to spare.

Surya went on to score his third fifty in the ongoing thirteenth season of the cash-rich league. He smashed unbeaten 79 off 43 deliveries studded with 10 fours and three sixes.

With the victory, MI have retained their top position in the points table, and they are on the verge of qualification with two matches to go.

After the game, Surya explained that the team management and Rohit Sharma told him before the start of IPL 2020 that he should now learn finishing the matches for his side.

“I was looking to finish the game. I was looking to learn what my game is. Happy to have finished it. Lot of meditation has helped. One over the cover to Chahal and the back foot punch off Steyn were my favourites. I have worked on my game during the lockdown. I used to love playing on the on-side before. Pleased to have finished the game. The team management and Rohit told me before the start of the tournament that you have played enough to take the game deep. I am glad I have been able to do it,” Surya told Harsha Bhogle at the post-match presentation.