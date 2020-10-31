IPL 2020: Jofra Archer’s old tweets go viral after Chris Gayle gets out on 99 during RR vs KXIP game

Gayle missed out his maiden IPL 2020 century by 1 run on Friday.

After Gayle's dismissal, Archer's old tweets went viral on the internet.

The 50th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 took place between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday. It was a crucial contest as the fate of many franchises like Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was dependent on the result of this fixture.

After winning the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Steve Smith fielded first. Though the decision couldn’t go well for the Royals as KXIP batsman Chris Gayle demolished RR bowling attack. He missed his well-deserved century by a single run but did the job for his side.

When Gayle was batting on 93, he smacked Jofra Archer for a dazzling six on the third delivery of the final over to reach 99. The Jamaican big-hitter was all set to score his maiden century of IPL 2020, but Archer took his revenge and cleaned up the Universe Boss. Gayle looked extremely frustrated for getting out on 99, as he threw away his bat in anger.

Meanwhile, after the dismissal of Gayle, two old tweets of Archer started getting viral on social media. The English pacer is famous for his predictions as there have been many instances when his old tweets became relevant to the present scenarios. Something similar happened this time too.

In these tweets, Archer predicted that a batsman is not getting a hundred if he’s bowling. Further, there is another tweet, where the pacer tells Gayle not to hurt himself. Both the tweets resurfaced after Gayle’s dismissal in the Friday night encounter.

I know if I was bowling I know he wasn't getting da 100

— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 22, 2013

Cg don't hurt yourself boy

— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 31, 2016

“In my mind, it is a century:” Gayle

After his superb knock, Gayle talked to the commentators where he expressed happiness over his incredible knock. The 41-year-old admitted that getting out on 99 is a part of the game and it happens in this sport. Gayle also showed his positive attitude by saying that in his mind, the knock of 99 is a century for him.

“It was a good knock. Getting out on 99 is unfortunate, these things will happen, but it was a good ball, still feeling good. To be honest, it’s all about the mental aspect of my game, and that’s what keeps me going. I’m enjoying the cricket the same way. I’d love to have the IPL trophy under my belt, but still, a long way to go. I missed out today, but in my mind, it’s a century (laughs),” said Gayle.