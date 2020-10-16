IPL 2020: KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta hilariously trolls her team after nervy win over RCB

KXIP pulled off last-ball victory against RCB on Thursday.

Preity Zinta expressed her anxiety after the nail-biting encounter.

In one of the most thrilling encounters of the IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the second time with a six off the last ball, winning the game by eight wickets.

Both skipper KL Rahul (61) and ‘Universal Boss’ Chris Gayle (53) guided KXIP to the target set up by Virat Kohli & Co. However, a near-game-changing 20th over from Yuzvendra Chahal (1/35) left Rahul’s brigade shell-shocked.

Chasing RCB’s total of 171/6, KXIP struggled to get two runs from the last over bowled by Chahal, taking it all the way down to the last ball. The first two were dot balls after which Gayle managed to get off strike.

After another dot ball, Rahul hit the ball straight to cover and ran for a quick single. But, Gayle didn’t make it to his end and was run out which left new batsman Nicholas Pooran needing to score a run off the last ball for KXIP to avoid a Super Over.

Hitting a six just over long-on to finish the game, Pooran did what the need of the hour was.

Preity Zinta takes a hilarious dig at KXIP

After KXIP’s narrow win over RCB, their co-owner Preity Zinta was seen celebrating in the dugout. She later took to Twitter and expressed her anxiety as KXIP seemed to lose another game from a winning position.

“Finally a much-needed win for us. Wish our team wouldn’t give heart attacks to people in the name of cricket. Statutory Warning @lionsdenkxip games are not for the faint-hearted. I really admired the fightback from the RCB bowlers in the end,” tweeted Preity.

Finally a much needed win for US🥳 Wish our team wouldn’t give heart attacks to people in the name of cricket. Statutory Warning @lionsdenkxip games are not for the faint hearted. I really admired the fight back from the RCB Bowlers in the end. #Ipl20 #Dream11 #RCBvKXIP #Ting ❤️ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 15, 2020



KXIP will now have to fight tooth and nail to book a berth for the playoffs. They will have to win all their remaining matches from here because they already have lost a plethora of games in the first half of the season.