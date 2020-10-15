IPL 2020: Twitter reactions – KL Rahul, Chris Gayle steer KXIP to victory in last-ball thriller against RCB

  • KXIP beat RCB by 8 wickets to win their second game in IPL 2020.

  • KL Rahul won the 'Player of the Match' award for his unbeaten 61 runs knock.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) finally registered their second victory in their IPL 2020 campaign after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.


Chasing 172, KXIP started superbly. The opening pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put together 78 runs for the opening wicket. Agarwal missed out from scoring his half-century by five runs as Yuzvendra Chahal cleaned him up.

On number three, KXIP management sent Chris Gayle, who was playing his first match. And the move clearly worked for Punjab as the Caribbean superstar scored 53 off 45 balls.


Both Rahul and Gayle added 93 runs for the second wicket to equal the score before the ‘Universe Boss’ met a run-out in the last over of their chase.

Rahul scored unbeaten 61 off 49 balls to take KXIP over the line.

Kohli, Morris guide RCB to 171/6

Earlier, KXIP bowled with a lot of discipline and restricted RCB to 171/6. Skipper Virat Kohli top-scored with 48 off 39 balls in his 200th game for RCB. The likes of AB de Villiers (2), Devdutt Padikkal (18), and Aaron Finch (20) failed to contribute enough with the willow.


However, Chris Morris (25 off 8 balls) played a cameo down the order in the death overs that took his team to 171/6.

For Punjab, Mohammad Shami and Murugan Ashwin bagged two scalps each while Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan picked up one wicket apiece.

Here is how Twitter reacted:



