IPL 2020: KXIP responds to Salman Khan’s vintage tweet on Preity Zinta after Super Over win against MI

KXIP's reply to Salman Khan's old tweet after win over MI wins hearts.

The match saw several ups and downs and also witnessed the first double Super Over finish in IPL history.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) held their nerves across two Super Overs in a game to beat defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2020 clash on Sunday. Mohammed Shami defended five runs in the Super Over with a barrage of pinpoint yorkers at Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock, while Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal chased the 12-run target in the second Super Over to guide KXIP to victory.

Social media was flooded with reactions as the fans witnessed arguably the greatest IPL match ever.

After the thrilling contest, one of the tweets from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan resurfaced on microblogging site Twitter. In a tweet made on May 28, 2014, Salman had asked if the team co-owned by actress Preity Zinta – KXIP – had won a game.

Zinta's team won kya ? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 28, 2014

Making the best use of the opportunity, KXIP responded to Salman’s tweet.

During the match, Preity cheered for her team from the stands and the intensity could have been seen on her face while watching the humdinger.

As soon as her team won the game, Preity also shared her views on Twitter. “Actions speak louder than words as words fail me completely. Two super overs? OMG! I”m still shaking. So proud of the #Kxip boys. What a game, what a night, what a feeling Thank you @lionsdenkxip for this supreme team effort teamwork at its best. #MIvsKXIP #Dream11IPL,” she tweeted.

Actions speak louder than words as words fail me completely. Two super overs ? OMG ! I’m still shaking. So proud of the #Kxip boys. What a game, what a night, what a feeling ❤️ Thank you @lionsdenkxip for this supreme team effort 👊 Team work at its best. #MIvsKXIP #Dream11IPL https://t.co/xvdEMmdDjF — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 18, 2020

Captain KL Rahul was once again the highest run-getter for KXIP as his 51-ball 77 helped the Punjab-based franchise tie the match after 20 overs in response to MI’s total of 176/6.