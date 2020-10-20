IPL 2020: KXIP skipper KL Rahul gives an epic reply to a fan for calling him ‘Thala’

Rahul's response to a delighted fan wins the internet.

KXIP got two points after beating MI in a double Super Over thriller on Sunday.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul is one versatile batsman, who is doing his best in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has arguably been the top-performer of IPL 2020 so far.

Despite KXIP sitting at the seventh position in the points table, there is no doubt regarding Rahul’s effort on the field in UAE. So far with 525 runs in just nine matches at an average of over 75, Rahul is leading the batting charts and owning the Orange Cap.

After the nail-biting double Super Over against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), Rahul was humble enough to shun down the comparison between him and legendary MS Dhoni.

During MI vs KXIP match, Rahul made fans go crazy with his batting and wicket-keeping skills. Many even compared him with Dhoni’s style of keeping behind the stumps.

Amid the excitement, one delighted fan called the KXIP skipper as his “Thala” on Twitter.

Rahul was quick to respond and reminded the fan that there is only one “Thala” in the gentlemen’s game. “There is only one Thala Gajal, and everyone knows who he is,” replied Rahul.

There is only one Thala Gajal and everyone knows who he is. 🙏 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) October 19, 2020

Rahul, who was also named ‘Man of the Match’ for his 51-ball 77, expressed happiness after clinching two points from MI but said his side would not want to make a habit of winning like this.

“It is not the first time. But we don’t want to make a habit out of it. We will take the two points in the end. It doesn’t always happen the way you plan so you don’t really know how to stay balanced. I was just hoping we get over the line because the boys have been working really really hard. In the games that we have lost, even then we have played well and just not been able to get over the line.”