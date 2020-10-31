IPL 2020: KXIP’s Chris Gayle cops fine for flinging his bat in frustration after getting out on 99

Usually of a calm demeanour, Gayle uncharacteristically displayed emotions after being dismissed on 99.

Gayle's knock went in vain as Stokes-inspired RR thrashed KXIP by 7 wickets.

Kings XI Punjab swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle missed his well-deserved hundred by just one run as he got out on 99 in an IPL clash against Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

Gayle played a scintillating knock, smashing eight sixes and six fours to top score for KXIP, but unfortunately for him and his fans, a seventh IPL century eluded the ‘Universe Boss’.

While facing Jofra Archer in the final over of the first innings, Gayle was castled by a fiery yorker from the 25-year-old England pacer. Usually of a calm demeanour, Gayle uncharacteristically displayed emotions after being bowled. The big-hitting Jamaican lost his cool and swung the bat in disappointment, the piece of willow flying towards mid-wicket.

This was the second time that Gayle got out at a score of 99 in the IPL. Last year, against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the KXIP veteran remained unbeaten on 99 off 64 balls while taking his team to a victory.

Gayle fined for beaching IPL’s Code of Conduct

The southpaw has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for throwing the bat after being dismissed on 99 in the final over.

“Gayle admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” the IPL release stated. “For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.”

Gayle became the first batsman to hit 1000 sixes in T20 cricket after smashing the seventh six during his stay. His knock, however, couldn’t help KXIP cross the line as Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler guided the Royals to a seven-wicket win with 15 balls to spare.