IPL 2020: KXIP’s Chris Jordan explains his weird attempt of taking the second run against MI

Jordan reveals why he took a wider route to get the second run against MI.

Jordan got run out during an attempt of taking a couple.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) speedster Chris Jordan received a lot of criticism from fans as well as former cricketers for taking a ‘longer’ second run during the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) which went into the Super Over.

When KXIP needed two to win the contest, Jordan hit the ball and ran for a couple. But after completing the first run at the non-striker’s end, the English pacer decided to take a longer route wide of the crease while coming back for the second run.

Due to this error, Jordan eventually got run-out. After the incident, several experts and supporters of KXIP lambasted the 32-year-old for ‘not getting the basics right’.

Later, KXIP won in the second Super Over of the match, but Jordan’s running tactic gained a lot of attention. Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara even did a hilarious re-enactment of Jordan’s running between the wickets during a Star Sports show.

“I lost my footing on my turn at the non-striker’s end”: Jordan

Now, the Barbadian cricketer has explained the real reason behind his bizarre route of running between the wickets. In a chat with Wisden, Jordan said that had he ran in the same direction, it would have been a guaranteed run-out.

“I know watching from the outside, that route I took to come back for the second looked baffling. But I actually lost my footing on my turn at the non-striker’s end. If I’d tried to go back in the same direction, I definitely would have slipped up and fallen down,” said Jordan.

“I changed my line to get back to the other end and almost made it; the ball hit my foot on the way too, so I thought it deflected which is why I didn’t dive, and it was just short,” he added.

“When that happens, you’re thinking: ‘Not again’. It happened in the first game against Delhi, where I creamed one, middle of the bat, [Kagiso] Rabada takes a screamer, and we draw that game and lose that super over,” Jordan added further.