IPL 2020: List of fastest deliveries bowled in the tournament so far

Archer has bowled 16 of the top 20 fastest deliveries in IPL 2020 till now.

Archer's 152.13 kmph ball against Eoin Morgan is the fastest delivery of the ongoing season.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is well underway, with every franchise having played three matches so far. Delhi Capitals (DC) proudly sits at the top of the points table while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) languishes at the bottom.

Although the batsmen have thoroughly dominated the proceedings till now, the pacers have not left any opportunity to trouble the former with sheer pace and hostility.

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) Jofra Archer is one such speedster who has not shied off from crossing 90mph even in the conditions which rarely favoured pace.

During the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the Barbados-born crossed the 150kmph barriers in the fourteenth over of the match, which took Eoin Morgan, the batsman on the crease, by surprise.

Having conceded just four runs from his first three overs, Archer was nearly unplayable in the match.

Archer’s 152.13kmph delivery to Morgan is the fastest ball of the tournament so far.

After the innings, Archer remarked that he was not really looking at the screen to check his speed.

“I didn’t see the speeds on the big screen, so not sure at what speed I was bowling. You can hit your lengths comfortably here as compared to Sharjah where even good balls can go to the boundary. I think they got 15 runs more than we would have liked,” said Archer.

The England pacer has bowled sixteen out of twenty fastest balls bowled in the IPL 2020. South Africa tearaway Anrich Nortje has two deliveries in the list while Josh Hazlewood’s 147.32 kmph ball against DC ranks twentieth.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Navdeep Saini is the only Indian in the list. He touched 147.92 kmph in a game against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Here is the list of fastest deliveries bowled in IPL 2020: