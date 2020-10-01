IPL 2020, Match 13: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians – Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing XI

KXIP might pick Mujeeb Ur Rahman in place of Sheldon Cottrell.

Both the sides will be looking for their second win in IPL 2020.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the thirteenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (October 01).

Both KXIP and MI have played three games with one win and two losses.

Pitch and weather report

Unlike Sharjah, Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a bigger ground, so spinners will come into play. MI have a slight advantage as they have played two of their three games in Abu Dhabi while Rahul & Co, will be playing their first match at this venue.

The temperature would be around 31-degree Celsius, while the level of humidity will be near 57%.

Playing combinations

Kings XI Punjab

Probable XI: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammad Shami.

Mumbai Indians

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Head to Head

Overall

Played: 24 | KXIP won: 11 | MI won: 13 | No result: 0

At neutral venues (outside India)

Played: 2 | KXIP won: 1 | MI won: 1

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Kieron Pollard, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Rohit Sharma; Vice Captain: Ravi Bishnoi

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Kieron Pollard, Glenn Maxwell, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Mayank Agarwal; Vice Captain: Kieron Pollard

Squads

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.