IPL 2020, Match 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Broadcast details

CSK might pick Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo in the match against SRH.

Both the sides will be looking for their second win in IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the fourteenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday (October 02).

Both CSK and SRH have played three games with one win and two losses. Super Kings are sitting at the bottom of the points table while Sunrisers are positioned at the seventh place.

Playing combinations

Chennai Super Kings

Probable XI: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav/Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo/Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Probable XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg/Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed.

Head to Head

Overall

Played: 12 | CSK won: 9 | SRH won: 3 | No result: 0

At neutral venues (outside India)

Played: 1 | CSK won: 0 | SRH won: 1

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), MS Dhoni (wk), David Warner, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, T Natarajan, Rashid Khan, Deepak Chahar.

Captain: Kane Williamson; Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), MS Dhoni (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Deepak Chahar.

Captain: Ambati Rayudu; Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav.

TV and Live streaming channels:

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

Fox Sports, Kayo Sports India : Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV

: Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

Sky Sports South Africa: SuperSport

SuperSport Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports

BeIN Sports USA: Hotstar US

Hotstar US Canada: Hotstar Canada

Hotstar Canada New Zealand: SkySport

Fans can also watch the live streaming of IPL 2020 on YuppTV from Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), South and Central America, Central Asia, and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.