IPL 2020, Match 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals – Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing XI

RCB will take on RR in Match 15 of the IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The two teams involved in the IPL have got a competitive head to head record.

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the first match of Saturday’s doubleheader.

RCB have won two out of their first three games in the IPL 2020. After an embarrassing loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), they bounced back in the game against the Mumbai Indians (MI). They held their nerve in the Super Over and just about hopped across the finish line.

The Royals, on the other hand, after two brilliant performances in their first two games, faltered in the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be yet another new venue for them. They need to adapt and play according to the conditions prevailing there.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Abu Dhabi is a good one to bat on. There is assistance on offer for the bowlers as well if they hit the right areas.

Head to head record:

Overall

Played: 21| RCB won: 8 | RR won: 10 | N/R: 2 | Abandoned: 1

At neutral venues (outside India)

Played: 3 | RCB won: 1 | RR won: 2 | N/R: 0

Probable Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals:

Jos Buttler (wk), Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat.

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Yuzvendra Chahal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: AB de Villiers (wk), Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Captain: AB de Villiers, Vice-Captain: Tom Curran

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamed, Adam Zampa

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (c), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron.