IPL 2020, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

KKR will face DC in Match 16 of the IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

DC might play Ravichandran Ashwin in place of Amit Mishra.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the sixteenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday (October 03).

Both KKR and DC have played three games with two wins and one loss. Having a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.483, Capitals are sitting at the second spot in the points table while KKR are right behind them at third place with an NRR of +0.117.

Pitch and weather report

Bowlers will have to be more careful as they have been taken to the cleaners in the previous encounters at Sharjah, due to the small boundaries. The team winning the toss will most likely choose to bat first to set up a massive total.

The conditions will not be too warm because of the hazy moonlight. The level of humidity, however, will be near 69%.

Playing combinations

Kolkata Knight Riders

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Delhi Capitals

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma.

Head to Head

Overall

Played: 25 | KKR won: 13 | DC won: 11 | No result: 1

At neutral venues (outside India)

Played: 3 | KKR won: 0 | DC won: 3

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Axar Patel, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kagiso Rabada, Kuldeep Yadav.

Captain: Shubman Gill; Vice-captain: Eoin Morgan

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Rishabh Pant (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Anirich Nortje, Shivam Mavi

Captain: Andre Russell; Vice-captain: Shimron Hetmyer

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav.