IPL 2020, Match 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Broadcast details

MI will face SRH in the 17th match of IPL 2020.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar might get replaced by Sandeep Sharma if not fully fit.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the seventeenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 04).

With two wins and two losses, MI are at the third spot in the points table. SRH, on the hand, are just behind MI in the standings with two losses and two wins.

Playing combinations

Mumbai Indians

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Probable XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Head to Head

Overall

Played: 14 | MI won: 7 | SRH won: 7

At neutral venues (outside India)

Played: 1 | MI won: 0 | SRH won: 1

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar.

Captain: Rohit Sharma; Vice-captain: David Warner

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Pattinson, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult.

Captain: Kieron Pollard; Vice-captain: Manish Pandey

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

TV and Live streaming channels:

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

Fox Sports, Kayo Sports India: Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV

Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

Sky Sports South Africa: SuperSport

SuperSport Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports

BeIN Sports USA: Hotstar US

Hotstar US Canada: Hotstar Canada

Hotstar Canada New Zealand: SkySport

Fans can also watch the live streaming of IPL 2020 on YuppTV from Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), South and Central America, Central Asia, and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.