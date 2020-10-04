IPL 2020, Match 18: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

CSK will take on with KXIP in Match 18 of IPL 2020 on Sunday.

Both teams will be eyeing a winning return to the ongoing IPL T20.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have a face-off with the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Sunday.

After making a winning start to their IPL 2020 campaign against Mumbai Indians (MI), CSK have lost three games in a row. While Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat them by 16 runs, Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a 44-run win against CSK before they went down against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven runs.

KXIP, on the other hand, overcame the Super Over-heartbreak against DC with a win in their second match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, they lost their next two games against RR and MI.

Pitch and weather report

It is a balanced pitch on offer at this venue. The fast bowlers will get assistance with the new balls while the spinners have got a little help in middle overs. The humidity level in Dubai will be relatively high, which means that the fast bowlers could get some purchase early on. The temperature will be around 33 degree Celsius.

Playing combinations

Kings XI Punjab

Probable XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings

Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla

Head to Head

Overall

Played: 22 | KXIP won: 9 | CSK won: 12

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nicholas Pooran, Sam Curran, Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar

Captain: KL Rahul; Vice-Captain: Sam Curran

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

MS Dhoni (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Squads

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.