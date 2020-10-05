IPL 2020, Match 19: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals – Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI

RCB will face DC in the nineteenth match of IPL 2020 on Monday.

DC might bring back Axar Patel in the playing XI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the nineteenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday (October 05).

Both the teams have played four matches with three wins and one loss. DC are at the second spot in the points table whereas RCB are just behind them at the third position in the standings.

Playing combinations

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Capitals

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin/Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Head to Head

Overall

Played: 24 | RCB won: 15 | DC won: 8 | No result: 1

At neutral venues (outside India)

Played: 3 | RCB won: 2 | DC won: 1

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Rishabh Pant (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini.

Captain: Virat Kohli; Vice-captain: Anrich Nortje

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Rishabh Pant (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Captain: AB de Villiers; Vice-captain: Marcus Stoinis

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav.

TV and Live streaming channels:

India : Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV

: Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV USA : Hotstar US

: Hotstar US Canada : Hotstar Canada

: Hotstar Canada Australia : Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports UK and Ireland : Sky Sports

: Sky Sports South Africa : SuperSport

: SuperSport Middle-East & North Africa : BeIN Sports

: BeIN Sports New Zealand: SkySport

Fans can also watch the live streaming of IPL 2020 on YuppTV from Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), South and Central America, Central Asia, and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.