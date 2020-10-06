IPL 2020, Match 20: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals – Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing XI

MI will lock horns with RR in the twentieth match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday.

RR might bring Yashasvi Jaiswal in place of Robin Uthappa.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the twentieth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (October 06).

With three wins in five games, MI are sitting comfortably at number two position in the points table. Royals, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot with two wins and two losses.

Pitch and weather report

Sheikh Zayed Stadium offers a pitch which helps spinners as well as seamers. Even the batters enjoy the deck as the ball comes nicely on the bat.

MI have played three games in Abu Dhabi, while RR have played one.

The temperature will hover around 31 degree Celsius while the humidity shall be approximately 68%.

Playing combinations

Mumbai Indians

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals

Probable XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag. Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat.

Head to Head

Overall

Played: 23 | MI won: 11 | RR won: 11 | No result: 1

At neutral venues (outside India)

Played: 2 | MI won: 0 | RR won: 1| No result: 1

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Ishan Kishan (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, Steve Smith, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jofra Archer

Captain: Rohit Sharma; Vice-captain: Jofra Archer

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, Steve Smith, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Mahipal Lomror, James Pattinson, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran.

Captain: Steve Smith; Vice-captain: James Pattinson

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.