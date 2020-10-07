IPL 2020, Match 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings – Fantasy Tips, Playing XI and Broadcast details

KKR and CSK will face each other for the first time in IPL 2020.

Both the teams are likely to enter the game without any change in the playing XI.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 21st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

With two wins and two losses, Knight Riders are sitting comfortably at the fourth spot in the points table, while MS Dhoni and Co. with two victories and three defeats are right behind KKR at the fifth place.

Playing combinations

Kolkata Knight Riders

Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (c, wk), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings

Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar.

Head to Head

Played: 23 | KKR won: 8 | CSK won: 14 | No result: 1

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

MS Dhoni (wk), Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Sam Curran, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Captain: Shubman Gill; Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

MS Dhoni (wk), Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Deepak Chahar, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi

Captain: Eoin Morgan; Vice-captain: Ambati Rayudu

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Murali Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma.

TV and Live streaming channels:

India: Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV

Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV USA: Hotstar US

Hotstar US Canada: Hotstar Canada

Hotstar Canada Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

Fox Sports, Kayo Sports UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

Sky Sports South Africa: SuperSport

SuperSport Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports

BeIN Sports New Zealand: SkySport

Fans can also watch the live streaming of IPL 2020 on YuppTV from Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), South and Central America, Central Asia, and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.