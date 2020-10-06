IPL 2020 – WATCH: MS Dhoni imitates Chris Gayle’s walking style before meeting him

MS Dhoni funnily walks like Chris Gayle before meeting him post KXIP vs CSK clash.

Dhoni was also seen talking to Agarwal and Rahul after the match.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni shared a light-hearted moment with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) veteran Chris Gayle after their IPL T20 clash in Dubai on Sunday. Dhoni came out in the ground to shake hands with the opposition after CSK’s emphatic 10-wicket victory.

Imitating Gayle’s walking style, Dhoni went to him and shook hands before having a chat. The West Indies giant didn’t play the match against CSK. In fact, he hasn’t featured in a single game for KXIP this season.

The Super Kings registered a big win over Punjab after three successive losses, and the smile on Dhoni’s face after the match was enough to express the happiness.

Here’s the video:

Dhoni and Co. have won only two matches out of five games, but the case is even worse for Punjab as they could only manage to win only one contest in the equal number of matches.

MS Dhoni also gave tips to KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal

After the same match, Dhoni was seen talking to his counterpart KL Rahul. The duo played together in the 2019 World Cup, and it seemed as if the KXIP skipper was picking the brains of the best Indian captain ever. Even Mayank Agarwal had a chat with the former India skipper as Dhoni was seen giving tips to him.

Meanwhile, CSK are currently at the sixth position with four points in the IPL standings and will be now looking to continue their winning run.

Rahul-led side, on the other hand, will be eyeing to make a winning return with their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on September 8.