IPL 2020, Match 22: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

SRH and KXIP will lock horns in the 22nd match of IPL 2020.

Chris Gayle and Mujeeb Ur Rahman likely to feature in the playing XI against SRH.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will have a face-off with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 22nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

With two wins in five games, SRH are sitting at the sixth place in the points table while KXIP with only one victory in five matches are at the bottom in the standings.

Pitch and weather report

The last two matches in Dubai have been high scoring encounters, so one may expect another cracker of a game.

The conditions won’t be too warm due to a hazy moonlight, but the temperature will hover around 32 degree Celsius. The level of humidity shall be approximately 70%.

Playing Combinations

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Probable XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan. Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Siddarth Kaul/Khaleel Ahmed.

Kings XI Punjab

Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

Head to Head:

Played: 14 | SRH won: 10 | KXIP won: 4 | No result: 0

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: KL Rahul; Vice-captain: Kane Williamson.

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran (wk), David Warner, Priyam Garg, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow; Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran.

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake, Bavanaka Sandeep, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha.