IPL 2020, Match 24: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Broadcast details

KXIP will take on KKR in the 24th match of IPL 2020.
KKR are unlikely to make any changes to their side that played against CSK.
The 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will take place between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
KXIP veteran Chris Gayle is all set to replace Glenn Maxwell who is struggling to get runs in IPL 2020. Given the ground dimensions, the Punjab-based franchise could be tempted to bring in an extra batsman for this clash.
KKR, on the other hand, will continue to stick with the same combination that earned them a come-from-behind win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Playing combinations
Kings XI Punjab
Probable XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami
Kolkata Knight Riders
Probable XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy
Head to Head
Played: 25 | KXIP won: 8 | KKR won:17
KXIP vs KKR: IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:
Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mohammed Shami, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy and Arshdeep Singh
Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill
Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi
Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Mayank Agarwal
Squads
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth.
