IPL 2020, Match 24: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Broadcast details

KXIP will take on KKR in the 24th match of IPL 2020.

KKR are unlikely to make any changes to their side that played against CSK.

The 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will take place between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

KXIP veteran Chris Gayle is all set to replace Glenn Maxwell who is struggling to get runs in IPL 2020. Given the ground dimensions, the Punjab-based franchise could be tempted to bring in an extra batsman for this clash.

KKR, on the other hand, will continue to stick with the same combination that earned them a come-from-behind win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Playing combinations

Kings XI Punjab

Probable XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami

Kolkata Knight Riders

Probable XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Head to Head

Played: 25 | KXIP won: 8 | KKR won:17

KXIP vs KKR: IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mohammed Shami, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy and Arshdeep Singh

Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Mayank Agarwal

Squads

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth.

TV and Live streaming channels

India: Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

USA: Hotstar US

Canada: Hotstar Canada

UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

New Zealand: SkySport

South Africa: SuperSport

Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports

Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on YuppTV from Australia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), South and Central America, Central Asia and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.