IPL 2020, Match 25: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing XI

CSK and RCB will lock horns in the 25th match of IPL 2020 on Saturday.

Chris Morris is all set to play his first match for RCB.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have a face-off with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 25th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

With three wins in five games, RCB are sitting at the fifth place in the points table while CSK with two victories in six matches are right behind RCB at 6th position.

Pitch and weather report

Dubai has witnessed quite a few high scoring encounters, so fans might see another run-fest tonight.

Another evening with a hazy moonlight will greet the players in the ground, and the temperature will hover around 31 degree Celsius. The level of humidity shall be approximately 53%.

Playing Combinations

Chennai Super Kings

Probable XI: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Probable XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana/Adam Zampa, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Head to Head

Played: 25 | CSK won: 16 | RCB won: 8 | No result: 1

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

AB de Villiers (wk), MS Dhoni (wk), Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Faf du Plessis, Washington Sundar, Sam Curran, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur.

Captain: Aaron Finch; Vice-captain: Karn Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

AB de Villiers (wk), MS Dhoni (wk), Aaron Finch, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris, Dwayne Bravo, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar.

Captain: Shane Watson; Vice-captain: Yuzvendra Chahal

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Kedar Jadhav, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, Piyush Chawla.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann.