IPL 2020, Match 26: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals – Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & Telecast details

SRH and RR will have a face-off in the 26th match of IPL 2020.

Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat likely to feature in the playing XI against SRH.

The 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

SRH have no reason whatsoever to change their winning combination. They are expected to retain their playing XI from the previous game. Meanwhile, for Royals, England all-rounder Ben Stokes is expected to come in place of Australian pacer Andrew Tye. If the surface is on the slower side, a return to the XI for Jaydev Unadkat cannot be ruled out as he can be more effective than Varun Aaron with his cutters.

Playing Combinations

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Probable XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals

Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wk), Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron/Jaydev Unadkat

Head to Head:

Played – 11 | SRH won – 6 | RR – 5

SRH vs RR IPL T20 fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abdul Samad, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan and Shreyas Gopal

Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed and Shreyas Gopal

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Jofra Archer

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake, Bavanaka Sandeep, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

TV and Live streaming channels

India: Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV

USA: Hotstar US

UK and Ireland: Sky Sports

Canada: Hotstar Canada

Australia: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

New Zealand: SkySport

South Africa: SuperSport

Middle-East & North Africa: BeIN Sports

Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on YuppTV from Australia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Continental Europe (except UK and Ireland), South and Central America, Central Asia and South-East Asia (excluding Singapore) countries.