IPL 2020, Match 27: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians will take on the Delhi Capitals in Match 27 of the IPL 2020.

Both the franchises are unlikely to make any change in their playing XI.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash in the 27th match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (October 11).

A win in this match for either of these two sides will do a ton of good to their confidence going ahead in the tournament. The contest will also see Rohit Sharma, one of the best skippers in IPL history, taking on Shreyas Iyer – the youngest skipper in IPL 2020. After a slow start, MI have hit top form, winning their last three games quite convincingly. DC also have looked one of the most settled teams this season and like MI, they are also high on confidence after a hat-trick of wins.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi looks equally good for batting and bowling. If a batsman spends some time in the middle, he will enjoy scoring some runs on this tricky surface. Anything above 160 is difficult to chase at this venue.

Playing Combinations

Mumbai Indians

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals

Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Head to Head

Played: 24 | MI won: 12 | DC won: 12

MI vs DC, IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Anrich Nortje, Rahul Chahar

Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Kieron Pollard, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje, Rahul Chahar

Captain: Kieron Pollard, Vice-captain: Kagiso Rabada

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav.